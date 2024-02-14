Cat Protection runs a reduced-cost neutering scheme for those who need help with the cost by dropping it down to just £10.

The average cost in the UK for neutering is around £50- to 100 plus £20 to £30 for a microchip.

Haven Vets, in Holland Road, Clacton, is offering this service to town residents.

People eligible for the reduced-cost neutering scheme include those who receive universal credit, income support, housing benefits, council tax benefits, pension credits, working tax credits income-based ESA, income-based JSA, or child tax credits.

Other people eligible include cat owners who have a household income of less than £25,000 before tax or cat lovers who are also full-time students living away from home.

From June 10 this year owners will be legally required to microchip cats, or they could face a fine of up to £500.

Those interested do not need to contact Cat Protection, they must contact their vets directly who will inform them of the proof required.

Vouchers are also not needed.

For more information on Cat Protection's neutering scheme go to cats.org.uk.

For more information on Haven's Veterinary Practice go to havenvets.co.uk.