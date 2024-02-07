Planning bosses have agreed to plans for the development of six new flats in Clacton’s town centre.
The green light was given to a proposed third-storey rear extension and dormers to the roof of a property in Station Road.
Following the extension of the existing building, the space will equal up to 216 sq metres and make way for four two-bedroom flats and two single-bedroom apartments.
The ground floor space will continue to be used for retail, according to the plans submitted in September last year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here