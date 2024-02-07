Planning bosses have agreed to plans for the development of six new flats in Clacton’s town centre. 

The green light was given to a proposed third-storey rear extension and dormers to the roof of a property in Station Road. 

Following the extension of the existing building, the space will equal up to 216 sq metres and make way for four two-bedroom flats and two single-bedroom apartments. 

The ground floor space will continue to be used for retail, according to the plans submitted in September last year. 