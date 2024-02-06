Council bosses give the green light for plans to turn an empty lighting store in Clacton’s town centre into flats.
Decorlight, in Pier Avenue, was run by Ron Talbot, dissolved in 2011 and has been empty since then.
The new plans will now be able to revamp the building in the heart of the town, by preserving the retail shop on the ground floor and by reinstating two flats on the first and second floors.
The plans also suggest replacing the forecourt and installing bollards to stop illegal parking.
Building works started in November last year.
