Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson gathered ten volunteers to get rid of the sand covering the cycle lane between Clacton and Jaywick, which has been preventing people from using the path.

Although outside his ward, the 39-year-old, who has lived in Jaywick for six years, said he wanted to clear the lane to get it back into use for residents and visitors.

Hardworking - Cllr Bradley Thompson with the local volunteers (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Mr Bradley said: "This is the worst the sand levels have ever been along the cycle path.

"Last year it took about four or five hours to clear the entire path, however, on the first day our four hours of work only cleared just under half of the sand.

"This is because there was a new cycle route installed without the beach wall being improved, meaning the wind blows all the sand onto the pathway."

Mounds - The piles of sand needed to be removed (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Bradley said he clears the cycle lane twice a year to keep it accessible for residents.

He added: "Many residents have stopped by us while we are working and expressed how grateful they are.

"Numerous people have said they have been stuck in the sand-filled path and seen disabled scooters stuck while trying to get to the hospital.

"It's really rewarding to give something back."

Digging - Volunteers clearing up the sand (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Help and support came from plenty of Jaywick residents throughout the two-day endeavor.

Resident Bernie Shirley donated ten shovels to the cause and Kevin, from The Sunspot, dropped off lunch for the team.

Generous - Jaywick resident Bernie Shirley donated ten shovels to the team (Image: Bradley Thompson)