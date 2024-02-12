The first event will take place on February 18 from 10am until 3pm, with a 50p entry sale which will be donated to St Helenas Hospice.

Attendees are asked to gather at the McGrigor Hall, in Ashlyns Road.

The cost of hiring out a table is £10 and tables are available to be hired out by everyone, and all the money will be donated to St Helenas Hospice.

Tables already confirmed include a book stall run by the hospice, a WI baking stall and a tea and coffee bar.

Alison Banham, of the Frinton WI, said: "We know a lot of cupboards are being cleared out and craft stocks sorted through, so there will be household items, clothes and handbags.

"It will be a fantastic event as the Frinton WI ladies are a friendly and diverse group dedicated to being part of the community while enjoying many different activities.

"We all go on trips out and enjoy listening to people speak on a range of topical and interesting subjects twice a month."