Atlantic Spa Limited, a Clacton-based house builder company, applied in October 2023 for permission to build ten single-storey dwellings on the land rear of Paddock Drive.

With the ten houses, a total of 20 parking spaces was submitted with the plans on a site slightly smaller than a hectare.

The planning statement said: “The application seeks to provide a new residential development of the highest quality, sensitive and responsive to the local character of Thorpe le Soken and the constraints of the site.

“In its favour, the development would support a prosperous economy as there would be some economic benefits during construction and from the subsequent spend of future occupants in the local economy.”

During the reviewing process, residents have voiced their concerns about the development plans and urged Tendring Council’s planning bosses to refuse the application.

The main arguments mentioned were the increase in traffic, noise and disruption in a still quiet part of the village and potential problems with the huge machinery needed for a development of this size.

A resident said: “The developer claims the new development will improve the landscape value of Paddock Drive in their proposal.

“Given that it's the same developer who built the 9 houses in Paddock Drive and their definition of landscaping is large areas of gravel that look hideous and are most definitely not nature-friendly green landscaping, I severely doubt these claims.”

Other residents are worried about the impact of the new developments on the infrastructure, as schools and GPs are already operating at a maximum capacity.

Thorpe’s Parish Council objected to the plans, saying: “This proposal would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the locality leading to urbanisation of a rural, countryside location.

“This would set an undesirable precedent with regard to further development onto the open countryside abutting the site leading onto Golden Lane.”

Other residents highlighted the loss of habitat for wildlife in the area and the lack of affordable housing that would benefit the community.