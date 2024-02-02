Nest Healthcare, operated by Paradise Lodge Care Homes Limited, was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in four out of five key assessment areas - covering safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, and leadership.

It entered special measures after inspectors visiting the centre in Arnold Road noted consistently poor risk assessment processes and staff acting with no substance abuse-specific training, a report published by the care watchdog this week reveals.

At the time of the inspection in September last year, four of the five bedrooms offered as residential accommodation at the service were occupied.

Support - Nest Healthcare describes itself as an 'exclusive, specialist rehabilitation and wellness clinic' (Image: Unsplash)

The building itself was recorded as being “clean, well-furnished and fit for purpose”, and manned by staff who “treated patients with compassion and kindness, and respected their privacy and dignity”.

However, despite advertising a bespoke substance abuse rehabilitation service, the centre had no EpiPens or naloxone available on the premises which could be used to counteract the effect of illicit drugs and harmful substances such as opiates.

READ NEXT:

No members of care staff had completed basic life support training, and no substance abuse-specific training had been implemented or put in place.

Although “purchased recently” relative to the time of the inspection, both the service’s blood pressure machine and alcometer, which is used to measure the quantity of alcohol in a patient’s breath, were not calibrated, meaning they were out of use.

Inspectors said liver function tests were not routinely requested, and staff did not use nationally-recognised rating scales or training for assessing potentially lethal withdrawal symptoms.

CQC inspectors reported that staff did not plan for or manage discharges well, and clients were not provided with aftercare packages upon leaving the facility.

In their report, inspectors said: “Leaders lacked the skills, knowledge and experience to perform their roles. They did not have a good understanding of the services they managed.

“Managers were unable to answer many of the questions asked of them during the inspection process.”

However, the report stated that service managers were “visible and approachable” to less senior staff members at the centre.

Nest Healthcare was contacted for comment.