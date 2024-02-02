The Park Fruit Farm, in Great Holland, has new owners after the previous incumbents retired last year.

Soon, the farm will operate as Pork Lane Orchards, and will be run by Lauren Rigg, Toni and Neil Cordell, Joanna Nicholson and Kaylee Fiadh.

The group is currently setting everything up, pruning and getting the site ready for the big opening at the beginning of April.

The team’s background is in landscape management, farming and horticulture, as well as education with the founders of Tendring Wild, a children’s outdoor learning group.

Toni Cordell said: “We are all former customers of the farm shop and tearoom. When we found out about the retirement plans, we put together a proposal for the landowners to save it.”

The Pork Lane Orchards will reopen as a community farm to teach about farming, as well as growing different fruits and vegetables, and animal care.

Once the farm has opened, there will be regular educational events available.

Anyone interested in getting involved and supporting the farm by volunteering can contact the farm via Facebook or Instagram.