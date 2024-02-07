Rowlands Pharmacy, in St John’s Road, will no longer operate under its current name and management team.

According to pharmacy bosses, the change of ownership will be “seamless".

Customers’ prescription medication records will be transferred to the new owners under patient privacy laws.

A spokesman for Phoenix Medical Supplies, which was in charge of Rowlands Pharmacy, said: “Throughout the UK the sale of pharmacies to other owners is almost a daily occurrence.

“Like all pharmacy owners, Rowlands regularly reviews its network of pharmacies on a case-by-case basis.

“As regards this particular pharmacy we concluded it would not be commercially viable for us to continue to operate it and we therefore sold it to a third party who believes they can operate the pharmacy profitably.

“The transfer of ownership will take place on February 6 and will ensure continuity of pharmacy care to the local community.”

The change comes after ministers warned a recent shake-up of pharmacy services allowing patients to get some treatments without seeing a GP, which have been available since the end of January, will not make up for the decline of pharmacies.