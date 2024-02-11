The eight Tendring Youth Awards will once again celebrate the accomplishments of young people who live, study or work across the district, as well as the adults who support them.

The nominations are now open ahead of the glitzy gala awards ceremony, which will take place in July, giving residents plenty of time to put names forward.

Harwich Haven Authority will once again return as the headline sponsor of the awards for the fifth year, as well as being supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

New for this year’s awards will be the Young Life Saveer Award recognising youngsters who have either directly saved a life, or who have taught and shared skills to train others to do so.

The new category will add to the existing ten categories such as Community Improvement and Environmental Initiative, which both come with a bursary for the winner.

The awards committee has also renamed the former Volunteer Award to ‘For the Good of All’, in recognition of wider community volunteering that many young people carry out.

Individuals and groups, including youth organisations, can be nominated before the deadline of April 21.

Karen O’Connor, chairman of the Tendring Youth Awards, said that a decade on (the awards missed two years due to Covid-19) she was still humbled by the incredible achievements of young people in the area.

“Each and every year we learn about some truly incredible young people, and I cannot wait to see the nominations this year,” Karen said.

“However, that is only possible with your help – so please think about young people you know and put them forward for a Tendring Youth Award.

“I am particularly looking forward to seeing what nominations we receive in our new category, Young Life Saver, which I am confident will be full of inspiring stories.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors for their continued support – particularly our headline sponsors, Harwich Haven Authority, and our new sponsors for this year, Latimer by Clarion Housing Group – and if your business or organisation would like to sponsor the awards, please do get in touch.”

Nominations can be made online, via email or via mail.