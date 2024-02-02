These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 2 to Sunday, January 4.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, February 2 in Essex

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 for PRS Bay works from 11pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, February 3 in Essex

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, also on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 for area renewal works from 10pm to 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, February 4 in Essex

A12

On the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut between 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 for area renewal works from 10pm to 5.30am.