Hungry customers were left puzzled when a sign appeared on the window of McDonald’s, in Pier Avenue, saying the branch had closed.

The note said the closure was a result of technical issues on January 30 but bosses at the takeaway restaurant joint have now confirmed exactly why it has been shut.

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us.

“After an initial fault with the drinks machine, followed by a pest sighting, we made the decision to temporarily close our Clacton restaurant so a full investigation could take place.

“We have alerted Tendring Council and will continue to liaise with our pest control partners on when we can safely re-open.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

One of the Clacton residents left puzzled by the sudden closure and the sight of the sign was Tony Essex.

He said: “The restaurant was suddenly closed, apparently because of technical issues at around lunchtime.

“It said it was closed for the whole day and that customers should go to the other restaurant."