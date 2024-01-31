Tendring Council’s Statement of Community Involvement sets out how the council will involve its communities and stakeholders in the planning process.

This includes public consultation on the Local Plan and other planning policy documents, as well as planning applications.

It is also used as best practice for developers in how to do early community engagement prior to their applications.

As the statement is regularly reviewed, a six-week public consultation is now live inviting residents to share their views on the latest version.

Andy Baker, Tendring Council cabinet member for Housing and Planning, encouraged people to have their say.

He said: “We are undertaking a review and update of our Local Plan this year, and an important part of that is making sure there are opportunities for people to be consulted on this.

“This is why our Statement of Community Involvement is so important as it shapes those opportunities – in addition for the more routine planning applications which we know can be so important to the communities they are in.

“So please take the time to have your say during this consultation.”

The consultation will close on March 4 at 5pm.