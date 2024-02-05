Clacton Pier has announced the first part of its 2024 programme with the February Frenzy kicking off the events calendar.

Visitors can expect special deals for attractions like augmented reality darts and shuffleboard.

Pier director Billy Ball said the February Frenzy is a good way to start the programme.

“It’s a great deal to cut rides to half price and will help families out when they are looking for something to do.

“Obviously you cannot rely on the weather at this time of the year and we also have plenty to do indoors if it turns out wet or cold.

“We are keen to bring visitors down to the pier and the town at half term and we are offering excellent deals to make their money stretch further."

Mr Ball said the pier is working on putting together its biggest events programme ever for this year.

“Some will be our current favourites – such as a magical Christmas, Halloween, carnival night, ten fireworks extravaganzas and Oktoberfest - with additions and changes,” he added.

“We are also looking to introduce some new ones which will be announced as soon as we have them finalised.

“We will then be able to reveal the full details of those events and the dates. It’s going to be an exciting year and we are looking forward to it.”

The February Frenzy will take place between February 17 and 25.