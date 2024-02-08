The bird watching took place across the country from January 26 to 28, and Essex has been among the top ten counties in sixth place.

Youngsters from the St Philomena’s School in Hadleigh Road, Frinton joined the Frinton in Bloom Society for this annual project.

Headteacher Philippa Mathews said: “We were delighted to be invited by Frinton in Bloom to join them for a Big Garden Birdwatch in Frinton.

“Five members of our Green Team walked with teacher Mrs Ransley to The Cresent in Frinton where they were taught how to listen for birds and identify them through sound, how to spot them and then how to identify them.

“The pupils were gifted three bird boxes for the school grounds and the Green Team is looking forward to working out the best place to position them.

“We are incredibly lucky to have linked with Frinton in Bloom and appreciate the expertise they are able to bring to St Philomena's.

“The pupils hope to work with them this year to develop a new school garden for the children of St Philomena's.”

Tendring Council supported the project and supplied bird literature and bird boxes for the children to find out more about the birds that call Essex their home.

During the one-hour survey at the award-winning Green Flag Crescent Garden, all the different birds that were seen by students were documented and submitted to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

David Foster, president of Frinton in Bloom, said: “We are looking to work with the St Philomena School as part of their garden club.

“We introduced them to the bird watch and showed them how being outdoors can benefit the wellbeing of young people.

“Together with Tendring Council and the Holland Residents Association, we are looking for further organisations and continue to work together.

“It is important that young people are shown how to protect the environment. If we can get young people interested, the more the better.”