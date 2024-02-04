Clacton Rugby Club has seen a 150 per cent increase in membership in recent years, bolstering the existing teams and the establishment of teams in the mini and youth sections.

Internet service provider BeFibre, which came to Clacton in March 2022 and has more than 15,700 homes ready for service in the area, has now pledged to support the junior sections with ten new flags as well as sponsoring the ladies’ team full kit.

David Williams, interim mini and youth chairman of the club, said: “BeFibre has been a fantastic partner in supporting Clacton Rugby Club as it grows its Mini and Youth sections.

“Some fixtures now attract anywhere upwards from 300 players and parents on a Sunday, and the provision of age group flags means that parents and players can move around the site.

“Equally at a senior level, a new ladies’ team was formed in May 2023; a first for Clacton Rugby Club.”

“As a new team, the ladies playing shirts are of course vital.

"Club kits are of course the most visible aspect of a playing team, and it’s with great pride that the ladies will be able to represent both Clacton Rugby Club and Be Fibre.”

Community engagement manager, Natalie Fowler, said: “I have taken immense pride in the opportunity to work with the Clacton Rugby team.

“They are all incredibly passionate about the club and what they do. Facilitating this opportunity has been a gratifying experience and I am delighted to have played a role in supporting the growth and development of women’s rugby in Clacton, and of course I was on the sideline to cheer them on in their historic game at the weekend.

“We look forward to witnessing the continued success and achievements of not only the ladies team but the club as a whole as they continue to make their mark on the local sports scene.”