Essex Police appealed last week for the public's help to find 16-year-old Curtis Oleforo, who hadn't been seen from his home in Ardleigh since Tuesday, January 23.

Officers have now confirmed Curtis, who had links across the Colchester and Tendring, has now been found.

A spokesman for the force said this morning: "Good news! We have now found 16-year-old Curtis Oleforo, who had been reported missing from Tendring.



"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."