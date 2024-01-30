Essex Police has renewed its appeal for the public’s help to find Curtis Oleforo who was reported missing last week.

The 16-year-old left his home on Tuesday, January 23 and has not been seen by his family since.

His family wants to make sure he’s ok and ask Curtis to get in contact with them.

Curtis is about 6ft 1in tall, with short black curly hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black parka coat, black tracksuit bottoms, and a black jumper with ‘MAN’ written on it. His coat appeared to be ripped.

Curtis has not been seen since January 23 (Image: Essex Police)

A police spokesman said: “As part of our investigation, it was reported Curtis was seen in Colchester town centre on Thursday, January 25. He has connections to the Colchester and Tendring areas.

“Our investigation continues and we now believe Curtis has links with Birmingham or have travelled there.

“If you have any information, please contact us quoting incident number 994 of Tuesday, January 23.”

Reports can be made online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.