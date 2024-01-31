The Sunspot in Jaywick will host a free Pancake Day event with the Jaywick Sands Community Forum.

Sponsored by artisan baker Rainy Bakes, residents are invited to come along for a complimentary pancake and to take part in a flipping contest.

Three competitions will take place a children’s flipping competition, sponsored by Buddies Barbers, the biggest pancake flip competition by the Sunspot Cafe, and a pancake race sponsored by Blingrus and Luxescent Studio.

Tendring Council deputy leader Ivan Henderson was delighted with the event and encouraged residents to go along.

“With everyone feeling the pinch, it’s fantastic to spread the joy of this popular occasion with our residents," he said.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved, especially the Jaywick Sands Community Forum who have very generously supported us again at Sunspot.”

The cafe is open Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 3pm, while the Sunspot is seeing regular market days and stall holders from the area.

The Pancake Day event will take place on February 13 from 4pm to 6pm at the Sunspot.