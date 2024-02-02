A POPULAR craft and gifts fair will be returning to a Clacton centre this weekend.
Held by the Tendring District Scout Council, the fair will take place at Tendring District Scout Centre, in Valley Road, Clacton.
Some familiar favourite stalls will be in attendance along with some brand new sellers.
There will be homemade cards, knitting, crochet, books, garden ornaments, plants, baby items, decorations, jewellery, recycled crafts, cakes and much more.
Stalls will be at the venue on Saturday, February 3, from 10am to 2pm.
Both entry and parking are free.
