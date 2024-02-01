Laundry Central, in Carnarvon Road, provides specialist dry cleaning services, self-service washing machines and ironing services.

The shop, which opened four years ago, is set to be refurbished with new posters, internal signage and a coat of paint.

Front - The shopfront of Laundry Central (Image: Laundry Central)A full deep clean across the shop will also be done once the painting has been finished.

Tania Potts, the owner of the business, said: "I’m really excited to bring a brighter and fresher feel to the shop. I get so much feedback from customers saying that they come to my laundrette because it's so clean, modern and tidy and has a relaxed and homely feel.

"Maintaining that feeling is really important to me as it's what my customers value. Having been open for four years now I started to feel like it could do with a freshen-up."

Now - The self-service laundrette available at the shop ready to be refurbished (Image: Laundry Central)

The work is currently underway and should be finished by February 5.

Tania added: "I will also be bringing back the free tea and coffee during attended hours which I had to stop during Covid.

For more information go to laundry-central.co.uk.