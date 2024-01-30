A TENDRING theatre group is set to perform an exciting pantomime in Brightlingsea.
The Brightlingsea Panto Group will be performing 'Jungle Adventure' - its 2024 pantomime production.
This wild and wacky show has all the elements of a traditional pantomime but with an exciting new storyline set in the heart of the jungle.
Shows will run from January 31 to February 3 at the Brightlingsea Community Centre.
Tickets are on sale in Spirals, Victoria Place, Brightlingsea.
