The Brightlingsea Panto Group will be performing 'Jungle Adventure' - its 2024 pantomime production.

This wild and wacky show has all the elements of a traditional pantomime but with an exciting new storyline set in the heart of the jungle.

Shows will run from January 31 to February 3 at the Brightlingsea Community Centre.

Tickets are on sale in Spirals, Victoria Place, Brightlingsea.