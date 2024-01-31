Tendring Council has provided homes within the district with permits since 2012, allowing residents free parking after 11am in most of the council’s car parks for ten months of the year.

Mark Stephenson, council leader, said he was pleased to be renewing the scheme.

He said: “In the face of rising living costs, our free parking scheme is needed now more than ever to allow residents to support our local businesses right across Tendring.

“I hope people make the most of it to not only give local firms a boost, but to enjoy everything our beautiful district has to offer by making use of one of our many award-winning car parks.

“Looking out for residents is our number one priority, so whether you pop to the local shops, take yourself up the cost for a beach walk, or go and visit friends and family, we hope this helps – in our ongoing efforts to deliver for you.”

Households which already have a permit will have them automatically renewed.

New households wishing to set up a permit for the first time or those who need to change details will need to complete a form.

Letters detailing the scheme will be sent out to each home in the following weeks, including the sign-up form.

The council scheme covers one vehicle per household, but additional permits can be brought for a fee, allowing free parking at most council-run car parks between 11am and midnight.

Residents and visitors do not have to pay for parking at the moment between 6pm and 8am, as the council has stopped charging within those hours.

Car parking permits are not valid during July and August and extension permits to cover these months are available for purchase.

Holland Haven, The Naze and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centre car parks are not included in the parking permit scheme and visitors will need to pay for their stays individually.

Parking at council housing car parks and outside the council offices is not included, too.