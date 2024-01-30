Essex Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding Ricky Tibble, 43, of Clacton, who is described as a white man of medium build with light brown hair.

Tibble, who has connections across Tendring, goes under several aliases, including Craig Neil Andrews, Darren Markwick, Ian Robinson and Mark Smith.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us, quoting reference number 42/220427/23.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am until 9pm.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."