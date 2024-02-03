Tendring Eldercare is a charity providing services to the older population across the district and runs its respite and well-being day centre in Stephenson Road, Clacton.

The centre offers activities, meals and entertainment during the day while providing the necessary care to its residents.

The charity was approached by its neighbour Ben Ferguson, owner of the Clacton-based carpet firm Urban Flooring Outlet.

He offered to pay for a festive feast for the 36 residents and carers at Clacton’s Toby Carvery.

Tendring Eldercare chairman Edward Bell said: “In December last year, Ben approached us and said he wanted to pay for our clients and their carers to go out for a meal to celebrate Christmas.

“I was overcome by his act of kindness and we set about making the arrangements.”

“Sadly, our initial date had to be postponed due to winter illnesses. However, we rearranged for January and had the most wonderful belated Christmas meal.”

“Acts of true kindness are few and far between, and I am personally grateful to Ben and his team because this gesture made a huge impact to so many people.

“Many, who are lonely, isolated or living with dementia. It was a wonderful opportunity for their carers and loved ones to socialise too.”