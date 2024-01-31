Tendring Council said the authority’s forecast deficit for 2024/25 has fallen to £1.7 million.

The decrease of £960,000 in the council’s deficit was laid out in a report on Friday and included details of the provisional grant settlement from the government to local authorities, as well as changes to costs and savings within the council.

According to the council, cost pressures are largely outside of the council’s control including inflation, increased staff costs and reduced government funding, which have been considered in the new budget.

The report also pointed out a reduction in the proposed council tax charge, which will be £193.73, or £3.72 per week, for an average Band D home, an increase of £5.62 on this year.

Mark Stephenson, Tendring Council leader and cabinet member for Finance and Governance, welcomed the updated position – but cautioned there were still tough times ahead.

“It is good news that we have less of a deficit in 2024/25, but the fact remains that we face a deficit going forward,” Councillor Stephenson said.

“We are seeing ever greater demands and expectations on public services whilst balancing that with reduced funding.

“Work will continue to balance the budget, and the long-term financial plan – which has seen us save more than £10million since 2010/11 – and we will be able to do so this year.

"However, our vision’s key theme of financial sustainability means we will have to continue to work hard to ensure we remain on a strong footing in future years.

“We will not shy away from tough decisions – but will take these transparently – and this reduced deficit means we can build a solid foundation for making careful decisions and continue to deliver effective services while being mindful of taxpayer funds.

“If your household budget saw increased costs and reduced income you would have to make changes to what you spend your money on; the council is no different.”