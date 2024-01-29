The incident took place in Red Lion Walk, Colchester, at about 3am on Saturday.

It was reported the victim was assaulted having come into contact with a fight involving two people.

Two men from Clacton – one aged 19 and the other 28 – were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

They have since been released on bail until April 4.

Police have urged anyone with information to help with an ongoing probe to come forward.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/14242/24."

Reports can be made on the force's Live Chat service or by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.