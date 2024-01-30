They visited Thorrington Road in Great Bentley for one hour on Saturday, January 27.

18 vehicles were captured exceeding the 30 miles per hour limit and the top speed recorded was 42 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, the officers were on Plough Road, Aingers Green for one hour and 15 minutes on Sunday, January 28.

In total, 48 vehicles were captured exceeding the 30 miles per hour limit, with the top recorded speed being 50 miles per hour.

A police spokesman said: “Please be mindful of your speed, officers will be continuing to conduct speed checks across Tendring in areas brought to our attention by residents.

“Thank you to the drivers who were adhering to the speed limit.”