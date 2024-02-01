Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, who is the chair of the BMA's England GP Committee, has voiced concern over the low number of doctors working in the east.

According to the health expert, the region boasts just 4,895 GPs, 2,142 GP partners, 1,555 salaried GPs, 55 GP retainers, 153 locums, and 1032 GPs in training.

This means the East of England, which has a population of about 634,809, has 7.7 GPs per 10,000 people, which is lower than the 7.8 average for England.

“The East of England has some of the most deprived people and the lowest GP numbers," she added.

“It is a critical patient safety issue”.

Clacton and Frinton residents have now reacted to the findings, with Jan Robbins saying she "cannot get an appointment for either" her GP or dentist.

Cameron May agreed and said the dentists "are the biggest problem" with "many people going years unable to get NHS".

While Sarah Isitt revealed that she doesn't think she has seen a GP for years, only seeing nurse practioners.

James Jenson said an important factor was the "concentration of population dentistry and the 600,000 additional people that come to live in the UK each year".

Phil Gooden, meanwhile, said: "What we need is proper resourcing of our public services."

"NHS waiting lists have been going up since 2010, and whilst private sector density is profitable compared to NHS provision , for dentists this will always be a factor."

Dr Bramall-Stainer has now said that although many residents would be feeling frustrated about the waiting times, they must understand there are a “limited number of GPs and a limited number of hours”.

She added: “At the minute we are training more GPs than ever before.

"But with newly qualified GPs, only half take up NHS roles – we have got to make sure we retain staff."

Dr Bramall-Stainer also explained how some people on waiting lists often go straight to a private consultant instead which is “costly”.

Survival rates for those in the East of England is also a concern, with Dr Bramall-Stainer saying “we cannot stay silent and watch this scandal”.

The BMA GP Committee and the government are now set to meet on February, 1 for crunch talks ahead of potential GP strikes.

“If we don’t mange to negotiate a safe contract for 2024/25, this will be the third year in the row," added Dr Bramall-Stainer.

“We can’t go on the way we are. I think we might have to start asking questions that haven’t been asked in a generation.

“We want to protect the communities across the regions."

In response to this article, a spokesman for NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “We know how hard all the staff at GP practices are working for their patients during this incredibly busy time and we thank them for all they are doing.

“There is a wide team of health care professionals working at many surgeries, not only GPs, but also physiotherapists, pharmacists, nurses and physician associates, enabling people to access the most appropriate care for their needs.

The spokesperson added that the ICB will continue too support GPs deliver "high quality" community services and added that you can find out more about different roles within GPs here.