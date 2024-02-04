This was part of the school's effort to engage with the community and instill kindness and respect into their pupils.

Ms Maguire-Egan, the headteacher, along with school ambassadors, handed over the collected food items to volunteers from the food bank.

Ms Maguire-Egan said: "We were delighted to donate the food from our Harvest Festival to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

"We know that it is such a good cause and they do all they can to help the people who need this resource in Clacton.

"It was great that our School Ambassadors were able to meet the Volunteers from the Food Bank."

Oakwood School focuses on teaching children to the highest educational standards and emphasises on the importance of friendships, respect, and personal growth.

The school said the donation to the local food bank is an example of the school putting their values into practice, to teach and show children how to be kind and thoughtful members of society.