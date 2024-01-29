Ellisons Solicitors is marking its 260th year in business with various events and fundraisers throughout 2024.

Established in 1764 by William Mason, a Colchester scrivener, Ellisons Solicitors has grown through mergers and expansions.

Guy Longhurst, managing partner at the company said: "We are so proud of our firm, our people and the clients we support each and every day.

"Anniversaries, for many of us, are times to celebrate what we have achieved together.

"A big focus for us will be supporting the charities, clubs and associations in the communities we work and live in.

"This is something that has always been important to Ellisons, throughout our very long history.

"We are truly grateful for the success Ellisons has enjoyed over the years.

"Now, with 300 colleagues, 29 partners and a leading training programme to support the next generation, Ellisons continues to go from strength to strength."

The celebrations will target community commitments and involve fundraising for two charities: The Brain Tumour Charity and Essex Wildlife Trust.

Both have been chosen to honour the legacy of Joe Brightman, a former Ellisons Partner.