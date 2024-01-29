Smashed, presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by drinks giant Diageo, is coming to Essex, and visiting two schools in Essex.

It will be presented to more than 2,600 secondary school students across ten schools.

The programme combines drama with interactive workshops to help secondary school students understand the facts, causes and consequences of underage drinking, and drive down alcohol consumption among young people.

Now in its 15th year, Smashed has delivered educational performances to students in 38 countries around the world.

The tour engaged more than 1.9 million students globally live and online in 2022-2023 and in Great Britain has reached more than half a million students to date.

The programme, developed in consultation with young people, has a proven impact on changing attitudes and behaviour.

Smashed works with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAP), which brings together councils, retailers, police, schools, health providers and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol harm among young people.

A survey found three quarters of students said they were less likely to drink alcohol underage following the Smashed performance.

In the past six years, CAP has seen a 62 per cent reduction in regular drinking among 13 to 16-year-olds.

Collingwood Learning chairman Chris Simes said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this global programme back to schools in Essex this year.

“As statistics show, underage drinking presents a real threat to the health and well-being of young people.

“Our goal is to enhance the current alcohol education curriculum in schools with our memorable performance and workshop experience that helps young people explore the risks of underage drinking and build their confidence to say ‘no’ in the face of teenage peer pressure.”

Smashed is visiting New Rickstones Academy in Witham and Honywood School in Coggeshall today, Thursday, February 1.

Tomorrow, Friday, February 2, it will be presented at Clacton Coastal Academy.

Schools not reached by the live tour also have the opportunity to take part in Smashed Online.

For more information, visit online.smashedproject.org/gb/.