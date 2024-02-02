In honour of the pier’s 60th anniversary, John Mills and Steven Walker launched a new book about the history of the bowling alley on Walton Pier.

The launch event at the Nose bookshop in Newgate Street, Walton, on January 20 also saw a reunion event with more than 50 ex-tenpin bowlers in attendance.

Former British Champions Paul Scottow and Dominic Barratt were among them, as well as relatives of the Goss family, the former pier owners.

The book's authors were delighted with the turnout and sold out of books, and online orders were made from as far away as Cyprus, Spain and the United States.

With the new book, all proceeds will be donated to the Walton Foodbank. The first edition raised £800 for the cause.

The new book is an extended version of the previous one, as many people who read it approached the authors to share their memories and experiences, leading to a whole new version of Walton Pier Bowl in print.

Memorabilia and pictures of the history of the old bowling centre will be on display at the Nose bookshop for another month.