Conner Hodgkins, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Chelmsford on Saturday, December 30, where he admitted assaulting Wayne Page and Page McNicol in Clacton.

Hodgkins, 29, was fined a total of £276 and also ordered to pay a surcharge of £110 to fund victim services.

Hodgkins was also ordered to pay costs of £105 to the crown prosecution, meaning he was required to pay a total of £491.