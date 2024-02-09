MAGISTRATES have ordered a man to pay hundreds of pounds in costs after he assaulted two people in Clacton.
Conner Hodgkins, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Chelmsford on Saturday, December 30, where he admitted assaulting Wayne Page and Page McNicol in Clacton.
Hodgkins, 29, was fined a total of £276 and also ordered to pay a surcharge of £110 to fund victim services.
Hodgkins was also ordered to pay costs of £105 to the crown prosecution, meaning he was required to pay a total of £491.
