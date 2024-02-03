Members of the Clacton Arts and Literary Society invited three pupils from Clacton County High School to attend a recital by Hiroaki Takenouchi.

The Japanese-born concert pianist was performing at one of the society’s evenings, hosted by the Princes Theatre.

Hiroaki is considered one of the most versatile players of his generation and has appeared on many concert platforms across the UK, Japan and Europe.

Students Athena, Yulian and Daniel, all pianists themselves, were honoured to have been invited to listen to an outstanding piano recital and watch a master in action.

After the concert, the pupils had the opportunity to speak to Mr Takenouchi, who was keen to explore their favourite composers and encouraged them to explore different musical pieces.

He also asked the students to choose one of his albums which he then presented to them as a gift.

The Clacton Arts and Literary Society was formed in 1904 and has grown over time to 900 members, making it one of the oldest and largest in the country.

It aims to provide high-quality entertainment and is committed to promoting the arts to a younger generation.