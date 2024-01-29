Charlie MacIntyre was last spoken to on the phone on Sunday, January 21 and he hasn’t been seen since.

Essex Police has released an appeal hoping to locate the missing man.

He is described as being about “5ft 6in tall, slim, with short brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.”

The police said it is possible he could be in Essex, Hertfordshire or London.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “He has connections to Harlow and Chelmsford but he may have travelled across Essex, Hertfordshire or London.

“If you have any information about Charlie’s whereabouts or have seen him, please call 101 quoting 42/7876/24. In an emergency, always call 999.”