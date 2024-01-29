Kerri Oleforo, of Ardleigh, told the Gazette on Sunday evening she has been doing everything she can to try and find son Curtis Oleforo, who left the family home on Tuesday, January 23.

It is now nearly a week since the family last saw him.

Mrs Oleforo said: “I’ve sent text messages to his phone saying he’s not in trouble, we love him, and that we just want him to come home, but sometimes his phone will be on, sometimes it will be off.

“There’s not much more I can do that I’m not already doing.”

Curtis, who also has links to Tendring, was reportedly seen in Colchester city centre on Thursday wearing a black parka coat, black tracksuit bottoms, and a black jumper with ‘MAN’ written on it.

Police, who have also put out an appeal for Curtis, have described him as 6ft 1in tall and with short black curly hair.

Ms Oleforo said: “He went missing last week in that freezing weather – I’ve just driven around town for the last couple of hours looking for him.

“He doesn’t answer the phone to me or his dad – we’ve got no answer at all.”

It is believed Curtis went to Colchester on foot when he left the family home last week.

Mrs Oleforo continued: “He’s got no bank cards, no money, and he’s been spotted quite a few times in totally different areas in town.

“If anyone tells me anything, I’m just informing the police because that’s all I can do.

“Every night, I’m out looking for him, but I’ve got another child to look after so I can’t go out all the time – it’s exhausting.

“We’re exceedingly worried – we don’t know if he’s safe or if he’s hurt.

"I just don’t know what else I can do.”

Anyone with any information about Curtis’s whereabouts should contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 994 of Tuesday, January 23.