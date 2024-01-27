A CRIME suspect cycled past a house in Holland-on-Sea whilst using an air weapon to fire at the address, Essex Police have said as part of an appeal for witnesses.
The incident took place in Frinton Road at about 4.50pm on Tuesday, January 16, when the suspect fired at the address three times as they cycled past the house.
The shots damaged the front door of the property and a car.
Police said a second suspect was involved, with both wearing dark clothing.
Police are also appealing for witnesses to come forward, or anyone with doorbell footage or dashcam footage which could help identify the two suspects.
Members of the public are asked to get in touch with the police by dialling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 42/8744/24.
A spokesman added: “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online live chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.
“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555111.”
