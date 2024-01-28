Records published on the Food Standards Agency's website this week reveal the outcomes of inspections by Tendring Council officers across the district.

Ardleigh Takeaway, in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, was inspected on December 15 and received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Social Kitchen at Devereux Farm, in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, received the maximum rating of five-out-of-five after a visit on January 18.

The Kings Arms, in Colchester Road, St Osyth, received a rating of four-out-of-five after being inspected on December 15.