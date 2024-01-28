And so I wanted to see if one of Clacton’s best-rated cafes was what was promised online.

For a busy weekday, having breakfast at 10am was a little bit late for me, but I was glad I swapped my porridge that day for what was to come.

Nikki’s Cafe Bistro, in Pallister Road, is a place mentioned almost everywhere online when you are looking for a place for a lovely meal.

The little cafe is located near the busy Pier Avenue and is easy to find, opening Tuesdays to Fridays between 10am to 3pm, as well as Sundays and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.

With a warm and welcoming atmosphere ticking all the right boxes, I sat down at one of the tables, ready to have a look at the menu.

This spoiled me with choices and it took me a while to figure out what intrigued me the most.

Vegetarian and vegan options were also available next to the breakfast and lunch classics and deliciously sounding twists.

I chose the eggs benedict and a 'Breakfast Boost' smoothie, paired with a cappuccino.

Luckily, I did not have to wait for long and my food arrived on a lovely plate, and yes, I believe you eat with your eyes first and mine were not left hungry.

My muffin was perfectly toasted, not too much and not too little, the eggs were perfectly runny in the middle and the sauce was the perfect complement to the mushrooms and salad.

Since my cooking skills are limited to fried, scrambled and boiled eggs, and those only on good days, I savoured every bite.

And I was glad I saved my smoothie for last because it was probably the best one I have ever had.

Usually, I’m not the biggest fan of milkshakes and smoothies, but the Breakfast Boost has definitely changed my mind.

The perfect combination of berries, banana, oats and milk tasted almost like a great porridge, just better.

All in all, I can only say that I will be back to get my hands on these homemade cakes and can highly recommend this hidden gem.