The National Animal Welfare Trust has raised £66,550 across its five branches in the UK during their Double Donations campaign in 2023.

Its Clacton branch contributed with thousands of pounds in donations, helping animals to find abandoned pets a new and loving forever home.

The double donation campaign challenged donors to match another pledger's donation, helping to double the amounts given.

Morgan Mitchell, fundraising officer for the charity, said: “The National Animal Welfare Trust are so excited to announce that you have helped NAWT Essex in Little Clacton raise an incredible £8,331 as part of our Double Donations campaign.

“To everyone who has donated, we cannot thank you enough.

“Thanks to our supporters and our generous pledgers, we can continue to welcome homeless and abandoned animals through our doors.

“From everyone here at NAWT thank you.”

The National Animal Welfare Trust is one of the UK’s top animal welfare charities operating at five rehoming centres across the south of England.

Its Clacton site was originally set up by Ann and Reg Sims in 1984 and entrusted to the charity in 2011 following the couples’ retirement.