The Clacton Lions Club carried out fundraising activities throughout the Christmas period to support local charities.

The club is a part of the Lions Clubs International, an organisation which fundraises for charitable purposes and works with other not-for-profit organisations to help them achieve their aims.

Throughout the festive period, the club held more than 12 bucket collections around the Tendring district.

Proud - Lion President Paula Batchelor and Air Ambulance volunteer Sean Russell (Image: Clacton Lions Club)

The club held its annual presentation evening to announce the total amount raised over the time spent fundraising.

The total amount of money raised was an incredible £3,385.

Vice president Liz Godden said: "On behalf of the members of Clacton Lions Club, I would like to say a big thank you to you all for supporting our Christmas fundraising.

"We could not do what we do without your continued support."

Club members chose Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to be the main recipient of the collections and receive £2,500.

The cheque was collected by air ambulance volunteer Sean Russell.

Other charities that received donations included Together For Short Lives, Sailship Training, Learning for Life and Brightlingsea Food Bank.

Liz said: "Fundraising is necessary to help us carry out this voluntary work in the community and internationally.

"These funds either come from our own funds or fundraising efforts, or can go directly by giving our time to the efforts of other charities."

For more information go to clactonlions.co.uk.