An immersive show where it's up to the audience to solve a murder will be taking place at Jessica's Place, in Rosemary Road.

Bosses hope people will attend in 1970s attire, such as bell bottoms, permed hair and crazy colours on February 16.

Dance - A disco ball (Image: Pixabay)

Nick Pelas, art director of Stage Theatre Company Production, said: "People will be sitting at a table with clues and three courses of food.

"The actors are performing within the venue, so people might not know if the person sitting next to them is there to watch the show or if they are actually a part of it.

"If the audience finds out who committed the murder then they will get a prize in the form of a bottle of bubbly."

DJ Paul Eves, who has appeared on Radio Essex will be playing all the very best disco classics throughout the evening.

Tickets include a three-course buffet dinner, a complimentary drink on arrival and a 'bring your own bottle' policy.

Doors open at 7pm for a showtime start at 7.30pm.

For more information and to buy tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/murder-on-the-dancefloor or call Nick on 07754 398113.