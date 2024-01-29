Tendring Council has committed to hosting the Clacton Airshow up to and including 2027 following a cabinet meeting on January 25.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said the four-year decision put the event on a more sustainable footing.

“Clacton Airshow is a fantastic event, there is no doubt about that, and gives a huge added value to the district economy,” Mr Henderson said.

“It also involves a serious commitment of money, time and resources from this council; all things we – like local authorities up and down the country – do not have endless supplies of and need to carefully consider where we use them.

“The economic benefits, and the smiles on people’s faces as they turn their eyes to the skies, make Clacton Airshow a worthwhile investment.

“By committing to it for four years, instead of annually, means the brilliant team that puts it together can benefit from economies of scale and explore further income options to reduce its cost to the council – safeguarding its future going forward.

“We are confident this will be a welcome decision, not only from the hundreds of thousands of flight fans, but also from local residents who told us in our recent Corporate Plan consultation that the event was something they were proud of.

“Indeed, this meets Our Vision theme of promoting our offer and attracting visitors to the area.”

Any Clacton Airshow after 2027 is subject to further reviews and commitment.

This year's event will take place on August 22 and 23.

The committee discussed a report which mapped out different options for the future of the airborne spectacular as part of the council’s budget-setting process for 2023/24.

The airshow generates a significant amount of income for businesses in the area, estimated at £12.2 million and is a big part of the Essex events calendar which attracts 250,000 visitors each year to the seaside town.