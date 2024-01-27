The 17 recipients of this year's Pride of Tendring awards, a mix of individuals and groups, include litter pickers, youth group organisers and community initiative supporters from across the district.

In its 12th year, Tendring’s councillors have put forward nominations for those who work hard to make their communities better places and to support those in need.

Gary Scott, chairman of Tendring Council, praised the 2024 Pride of Tendring recipients.

“There are so many fantastic people doing wonderful things across Tendring, and these awards are a way to recognise some of those unsung heroes and reward them for their positive community spirit,” Mr Scott said.

“These people do not look for recognition, thanks or praise but act from the goodness of their hearts; we want to pay tribute to them and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Here are the winners of the Pride of Tendring Award 2024:

Sharon Baker – Street Keepers

Anthony (Tony) Barrett

Wix wafflers – Anne Schofield

Parkeston Welfare Park – Every Can Counts

Alan Warren

Sheila Ward

Kevin Smith

Terry Doherty – Brightlingsea Regent Committee

Terry Hutchinson

Rowan Hunter

Sailship TLL

Clacton Carnival Association

Essex Pedal Power

Jean Jeeves

Ron Talbot

Elizabeth Foss-Smith – Project Team Professionals and Volunteers

Toni and Alan Smith – Harwich Litter Picking Group

The official celebration where the winners will receive their trophies will take place on February 16.