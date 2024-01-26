Crime and Comedy Theatre Company is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a radio play performance presented by some famous faces.

A radio play adaptation of The Hound of Baskervilles will be making its way to the West Cliff Theatre's stage.

Radio - Colin Baker and Terry Molloy on stage (Image: Crime and Comedy Theatre Production)

Live on stage will be stars Colin Baker of Doctor Who and Terry Molloy of The Archers who will be playing detective duo Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.

Alongside the pair will be Dee Sadler of All Creatures Great and Small as they all star in the brand-new stage adaptation.

Theatre Manager Rob Mitchell-Gear, who is a big fan of Dr Who, is delighted to add something completely different to the New Year programming.

Rob said: "This is a rare chance to see these popular actors on stage at your local theatre doing a radio version of one of the most famous thrilling adventures ever written.

"Colin is a fantastic Holmes and a joy to watch in action."

Shocked - Colin Baker in his element (Image: Crime and Comedy Theatre Productions)

A spokesman for Crime and Comedy Theatre Company said: "Our setting is a radio studio, our actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and our sound effects created live on stage.

"All this combined aims to transport the audience from Baker Street to Dartmoor, as we bring to life this tale of murder, mystery and horror that’s surely the greatest detective story ever told."

The Hound of the Baskervilles has haunted the Baskerville family for generations, none more so than Sir Charles Baskerville, who died in mysterious circumstances.

This death leads Holmes and Watson to get themselves on the case in the hope of preventing the heir to the Baskerville estate from suffering the same fate.

However, once the detective duo make their way to the isolated Baskerville Hall, the line between reality and the legend becomes blurred.

Standard tickets are £23 and concessions are £21.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to westcliffclacton.co.uk.