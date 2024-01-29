The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust is working on a proposal for a new development at Clacton Hospital to increase access to vital healthcare services.

The plans suggest nine consulting and examination rooms, a dedicated isolation room, three triage rooms, an eye and plaster room, as well as a mental health consulting room.

In an outline of the project, the trust states: “The new facility will provide a better patient experience in terms of both physical access to healthcare and an improved clinical environment in a more convenient location.”

For the new and improved facilities, the trust suggests the demolition of the existing Urgent Treatment Centre and the building of a two-storey facility for urgent treatment and primary care services.

Additionally, a ground and first-floor link walkway could link the existing buildings to the new one, where a drop-off layby onto Freeland Road could be built.

Alterations to the internal access road and ambulance parking bays, as well as the reinstatement of the Jubilee building’s front entrance, are included.

According to the trust, the new proposal and added internal refurbishments of the Jubilee and Kate Grant building would be supported by an approximately £20m investment.

It says: “We know there is a significant need for investment in health care. The buildings on site are also in need of updating to provide a modern clinical environment that is fit for the future. Our plan is to build a new facility that will house healthcare services including an Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC).”

Residents in Clacton welcomed the plans for the updated facilities but highlight, that localising emergency services would be extremely beneficial.

A reader said: “We should have a full A&E department, especially since being a coastal resort.

“I’m impressed with our current urgent treatment centre for minor injuries but anything more major is out of their remit, plus having to then go to Colchester when you haven’t got your own transport or waiting for an ambulance is really difficult.”

After the public consultation process, the trust will apply for planning permission in February.