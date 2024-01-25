Alresford Fish Bar, in Station Road, Alresford, was given the score after a visit from Tendring Council inspectors on December 5 last year, records published on the Food Standards Agency's website reveal.

Inspected - Alresford Fish Bar (Image: Google)

The Food Standards Agency says a score of one means major improvement is necessary.

Of the 127 takeaways with ratings in the Tendring district, 92 (72 per cent) have received full marks and none have the bottom rating of zero.