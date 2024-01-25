A FISH and chip shop has been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating at its first inspection after being taken over by new owners.
Alresford Fish Bar, in Station Road, Alresford, was given the score after a visit from Tendring Council inspectors on December 5 last year, records published on the Food Standards Agency's website reveal.
The Food Standards Agency says a score of one means major improvement is necessary.
Of the 127 takeaways with ratings in the Tendring district, 92 (72 per cent) have received full marks and none have the bottom rating of zero.
