Phillip Green, 44, of Flatford Drive, is due in Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with burglary in Clacton.

Mr Green was arrested on Wednesday after power tools were taken from an address in Mariner Court, Clacton, on January 22.

Rob Huddleston, Detective Chief Inspector, said: “Burglary is, and always will be a priority for Essex Police.

"We will do all we can to identify and target those who commit this crime in our district.”