The following regions are eligible to participate in the scheme:

• Essex County Council

• Basildon District Council

• Braintree District Council

• Brentwood Borough Council

• Castle Point Borough Council

• Chelmsford City Council

• Colchester Borough Council

• Epping Forest District Council

• Harlow Council

• Rochford District Council

• Maldon District Council

• Tendring District Council

• Uttlesford District Council

By joining the scheme, property owners can get a competitive price on high-quality products and installations from a vetted provider. The registration and installation process is simple and hassle-free, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to switch to solar energy and reduce their carbon footprint while also saving money.

Marie-Louise Abretti, Solar Together Business Manager, explains the efficiency of the scheme and cost savings: “With the scheme’s group buying approach, we're able to secure the best prices and pass those savings directly on to you, facilitating the access to high-quality products and vetted installers at a much lower cost.”

The Cable family's solar-powered home in Basildon features 10 panels and a battery storage system installed through Solar Together. (Image: Solar Together)

The Process is Simple:

1. Register: Express your interest for free at solartogether.co.uk.

2. Auction: Solar Together holds a reverse auction where pre-vetted installers compete to offer the best price.

3. Personal Recommendation: Receive a tailored offer based on your home and energy needs.

4. Decision: Decide at your convenience, with support available for any queries.

5. Savings: Enjoy reduced energy costs with your new solar setup.

Rest assured, all installers are rigorously vetted and must be MCS accredited and either RECC or HIES members. The installations are backed by a 10-year insurance guarantee.

Added Benefits:

• Optional battery storage for enhanced energy independence.

• EV charge points compatible with solar panels for electric vehicles.

Impressive Impact:

Solar Together Essex has facilitated over 2,220 solar panel installations across the region, significantly reducing CO2 emissions and promoting sustainable homes in Essex. Over the next 25 years, it's predicted that there will be over 44,200 tonnes of avoided carbon emissions thanks to the community-led initiative.

Endorsements and Participant Satisfaction:

The scheme is backed by the Essex County Council scheme and endorsed by community leaders and local authorities across Essex. Participants like Ian and Diana Cable from Basildon (who installed 10 panels and battery storage) praise the service and the tangible benefits of their solar installations. "We're both very pleased with the way things have gone in terms of installation… 9 out of 10 on the whole process…" said Ian. They are estimated to save £834 annually on their energy bill, with an additional earning of £64 from an export tariff.

Learn More and Join:

Registration is open until 22nd March 2024 for free, with no obligation. Visit the Solar Together website to learn more and register interest.